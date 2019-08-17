Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 211.71 N/A -1.92 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 9.56 N/A -10.75 0.00

Demonstrates Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 149.80% and its consensus price target is $159.87.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 73.2% respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.