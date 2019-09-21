Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparing side by side

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 211.28 N/A -1.92 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Immunic Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 185.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 1.6% respectively. About 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.