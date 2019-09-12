Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparing side by side

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 222.60 N/A -1.92 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.68 N/A -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats iBio Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.