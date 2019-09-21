Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparison side by side

Both Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 214.01 N/A -1.92 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 32.73 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $29.33, while its potential upside is 94.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 41.5%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 47.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.