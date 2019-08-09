Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Contrasting side by side

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 187.37 N/A -1.92 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 231.46 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 115.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 81.8%. Insiders owned 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.