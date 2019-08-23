Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 206.94 N/A -1.92 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 3.30 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has 19.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.