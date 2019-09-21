Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparison side by side

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 211.28 N/A -1.92 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 9.67 N/A 3.36 28.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 12.6 and 10.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 46.5%. About 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.