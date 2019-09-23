Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 214.01 N/A -1.92 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus price target and a 257.71% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.