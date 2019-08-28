Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 195.66 N/A -1.92 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 9.73 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aravive Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.