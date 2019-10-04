Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Analysts See $-0.51 EPS; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Increased Starbucks (SBUX) Position

Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report $-0.51 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.51% from last quarter’s $-0.47 EPS. After having $-0.47 EPS previously, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 8.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 65,206 shares traded. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has declined 23.20% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SYRS News: 10/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 17/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Syros Announces New Preclinical Data on SY-1365 Showing Potent Anti-Tumor Activity in Multiple Models of Heavily Pretreated; 23/05/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 16/04/2018 – Syros Announces New Preclinical Data on SY-1365 Showing Potent Anti-Tumor Activity in Multiple Models of Heavily Pretreated Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Syros Pharmaceuticals Expects to Open Expansion Cohorts in Phase 1 Trial in Mid-2018; 16/05/2018 – SYROS TO PRESENT ON DESIGN OF ONGOING PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SY-1365 AT UPCOMING ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 12/03/2018 Syros Announces Appointment Of Joseph J. Ferra As Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Aisling Capital LLC Exits Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 66.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc acquired 39,630 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 99,641 shares with $8.35M value, up from 60,011 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $102.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 3.94M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 26/04/2018 – Philly.com: OPINION: Outside Starbucks, retail trespass arrests are rare in Center City | Stu Bykofsky; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company has market cap of $379.39 million. The Company’s lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012.

