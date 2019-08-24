Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

We are contrasting Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) and Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -0.20 0.00 Meritor Inc. 22 0.31 N/A 3.03 8.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sypris Solutions Inc. and Meritor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions Inc. 0.00% -27.1% -6.5% Meritor Inc. 0.00% 79.3% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Sypris Solutions Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.77 beta. Competitively, Meritor Inc.’s beta is 2.21 which is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sypris Solutions Inc. are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Meritor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Sypris Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Meritor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sypris Solutions Inc. and Meritor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Meritor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Meritor Inc. is $30, which is potential 77.30% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Sypris Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.4% of Meritor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 32.4% of Sypris Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Meritor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sypris Solutions Inc. 17.8% 32.9% 7.29% -10.16% -33.97% 32.05% Meritor Inc. 0.57% 3.95% 5.01% 21.17% 26.89% 46.24%

For the past year Sypris Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Meritor Inc.

Summary

Meritor Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sypris Solutions Inc.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for truck manufacturers; axle shafts and drive train components for medium and heavy-duty trucks; transmission shafts for heavy-duty trucks; and specialty closures for oil and gas pipelines. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, integrated design and engineering services, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics markets. This segment provides circuit card assembly and sub-assembly design and building services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, and integrated avionics; complex circuit cards for use in various space programs; and complex circuit cards and subassemblies for use in weapons systems, targeting and warning systems, and various space programs. The company also offers specialized products comprising light weight axle components, and specialty closures and joints used in pipeline and chemical systems. Sypris Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. This segment also engages in aftermarket business. The Aftermarket & Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement and remanufactured parts to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers. This segment also offers various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Meritor Wabco, Euclid, Trucktechnic, and Meritor AllFit brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.