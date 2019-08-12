Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions Inc. 1 0.22 N/A -0.20 0.00 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 46 1.90 N/A 3.83 12.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions Inc. 0.00% -27.1% -6.5% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0.00% 97.4% 15.3%

Risk and Volatility

Sypris Solutions Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sypris Solutions Inc. are 1.5 and 0.7. Competitively, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has 1.9 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sypris Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sypris Solutions Inc. and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $52.25, with potential upside of 20.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Sypris Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.1% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 32.4% of Sypris Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sypris Solutions Inc. 17.8% 32.9% 7.29% -10.16% -33.97% 32.05% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. -2.63% -1.63% -1.98% -5.88% 9.88% 4.65%

For the past year Sypris Solutions Inc. was more bullish than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. beats Sypris Solutions Inc.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for truck manufacturers; axle shafts and drive train components for medium and heavy-duty trucks; transmission shafts for heavy-duty trucks; and specialty closures for oil and gas pipelines. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, integrated design and engineering services, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics markets. This segment provides circuit card assembly and sub-assembly design and building services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, and integrated avionics; complex circuit cards for use in various space programs; and complex circuit cards and subassemblies for use in weapons systems, targeting and warning systems, and various space programs. The company also offers specialized products comprising light weight axle components, and specialty closures and joints used in pipeline and chemical systems. Sypris Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.