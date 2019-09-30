Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Sypris Solutions Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Sypris Solutions Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sypris Solutions Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions Inc. 1,018,452,441.64% -27.10% -6.50% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Sypris Solutions Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions Inc. 9.99M 1 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sypris Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 1.69 2.48

The competitors have a potential upside of 30.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sypris Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sypris Solutions Inc. 17.8% 32.9% 7.29% -10.16% -33.97% 32.05% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Sypris Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sypris Solutions Inc. are 1.5 and 0.7. Competitively, Sypris Solutions Inc.’s competitors have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sypris Solutions Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sypris Solutions Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.77 shows that Sypris Solutions Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sypris Solutions Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Sypris Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sypris Solutions Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Sypris Solutions Inc.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for truck manufacturers; axle shafts and drive train components for medium and heavy-duty trucks; transmission shafts for heavy-duty trucks; and specialty closures for oil and gas pipelines. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, integrated design and engineering services, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics markets. This segment provides circuit card assembly and sub-assembly design and building services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, and integrated avionics; complex circuit cards for use in various space programs; and complex circuit cards and subassemblies for use in weapons systems, targeting and warning systems, and various space programs. The company also offers specialized products comprising light weight axle components, and specialty closures and joints used in pipeline and chemical systems. Sypris Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.