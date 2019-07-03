Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Both Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 9.12 N/A 0.85 3.62

Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 27 while its Current Ratio is 27. Meanwhile, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

Synthorx Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 113.22% and an $30 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 67.1% respectively. Insiders owned 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has stronger performance than Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Synthorx Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.