Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synthorx Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 1,780.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. was less bearish than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.