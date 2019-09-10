Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthorx Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Its competitor Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 66.85% for Synthorx Inc. with average target price of $30. Competitively the average target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 36.36% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. was less bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.