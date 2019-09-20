Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 20.28 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.2. The Current Ratio of rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synthorx Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 86.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.