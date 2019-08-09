Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

This is a contrast between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 50.51 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Synthorx Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Analyst Ratings

Synthorx Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 100.13% for Synthorx Inc. with consensus target price of $30.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 22% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.