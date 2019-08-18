Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1026.49 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthorx Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.2. The Current Ratio of rival Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Synthorx Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 79.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 5.2%. 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. was less bearish than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.