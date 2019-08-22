Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.05 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. On the competitive side is, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14.1 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.90% and an $30 average price target. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $21.25, while its potential upside is 422.11%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 79%. Insiders held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has stronger performance than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.