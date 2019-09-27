Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

We will be comparing the differences between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 -0.06 24.46M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Synthorx Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 33,711,691.26% -87.3% -61.3% Otonomy Inc. 1,096,320,200.80% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 270.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.