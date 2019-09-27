Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

We will be comparing the differences between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|18
|0.00
|5.94M
|-2.02
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|2
|-0.06
|24.46M
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Synthorx Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|33,711,691.26%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
|Otonomy Inc.
|1,096,320,200.80%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Otonomy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 270.37%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 11 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
