Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

This is a contrast between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.74 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synthorx Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synthorx Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Its competitor Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 4.2%. Insiders owned 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has weaker performance than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.