Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synthorx Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27 while its Quick Ratio is 27. On the competitive side is, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 108.62% for Synthorx Inc. with consensus price target of $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17%. Competitively, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has 8.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has 52.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.