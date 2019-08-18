Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 640.88 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synthorx Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 79.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 6% respectively. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.