Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. On the competitive side is, Neon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 69.8%. Insiders owned roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has stronger performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.