Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-76%
|-68.2%
Liquidity
Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. On the competitive side is, Neon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Synthorx Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 69.8%. Insiders owned roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. has stronger performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
