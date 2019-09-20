Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2051.45 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthorx Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors NantKwest Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.