Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.19 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthorx Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential is 75.85% at a $30 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.