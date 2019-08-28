Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|44.19
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Synthorx Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Liquidity
Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential is 75.85% at a $30 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.
Summary
Synthorx Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
