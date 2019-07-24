Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 80.08 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthorx Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27 and 27 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential is 89.87% at a $30 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 44.4%. About 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has stronger performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.