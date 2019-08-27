Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 25 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthorx Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.2. The Current Ratio of rival InflaRx N.V. is 18.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.1. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than InflaRx N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and InflaRx N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential is 75.64% at a $30 consensus target price. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 127.27%. The results provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than Synthorx Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares. 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has stronger performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Synthorx Inc.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.