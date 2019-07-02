Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Immunic Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Immunic Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Synthorx Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 118.98%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 1.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|-5.84%
|-11.71%
|-1.29%
|0%
|0%
|-7.19%
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Immunic Inc.
