Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Immunic Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Immunic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 118.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 1.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Immunic Inc.