Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 177.63 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.8 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Synthorx Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, and a 105.34% upside potential. On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 306.98% and its consensus target price is $10.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.