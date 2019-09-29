Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

This is a contrast between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 5 0.72 21.08M 0.27 21.25

Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 33,221,476.51% -87.3% -61.3% Global Cord Blood Corporation 431,807,939.69% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

22.2 and 22.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. Its rival Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.97%. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Synthorx Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).