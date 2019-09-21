Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 28.21% respectively. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.