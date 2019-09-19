Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Synthorx Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.