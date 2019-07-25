Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.51 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synthorx Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Synthorx Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27 and a Quick Ratio of 27. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Synthorx Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc. has an average target price of $30, and a 93.80% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.