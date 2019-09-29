Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 9.03M -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synthorx Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 33,221,476.51% -87.3% -61.3% Benitec Biopharma Limited 1,261,349,350.47% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 4.11% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Synthorx Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.