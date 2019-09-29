Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|18
|0.00
|5.94M
|-2.02
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|9.03M
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Synthorx Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|33,221,476.51%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1,261,349,350.47%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 4.11% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Summary
Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Synthorx Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
