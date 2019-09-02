Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|22
|54.93
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Arvinas Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 while its Current Ratio is 22.2. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Synthorx Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Synthorx Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 67.50%. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 21.11%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
