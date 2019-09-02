Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 54.93 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 while its Current Ratio is 22.2. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Synthorx Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 67.50%. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 21.11%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.