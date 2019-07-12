Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

We will be comparing the differences between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 28.57 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27 and 27 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Synthorx Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 87.97% for Synthorx Inc. with consensus target price of $30. Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $35.75 consensus target price and a 58.89% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Synthorx Inc. appears more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 48.7% respectively. About 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.