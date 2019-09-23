Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Both Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 123 5.30 N/A 5.49 20.63

In table 1 we can see Synthorx Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $155 average target price and a 45.79% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.