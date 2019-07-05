Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 108.62% for Synthorx Inc. with consensus price target of $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. About 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 2.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.