Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Comparison side by side

Since Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 591.57 N/A -1.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synthorx Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

22.2 and 22.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. Its rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Synthorx Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.