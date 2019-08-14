Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Comparing side by side

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 24.62 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synthorx Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Synthorx Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential is 84.39% at a $30 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 12.8% respectively. Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.97%. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 79.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Synthorx Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.