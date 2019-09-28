Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00 Savara Inc. 2 0.00 27.79M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synthorx Inc. and Savara Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 33,389,544.69% -87.3% -61.3% Savara Inc. 1,133,314,302.03% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Its competitor Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Savara Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.