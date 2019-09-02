Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Synthorx Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Synthorx Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 67.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.97%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.