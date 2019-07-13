Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Comparison side by side

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 24 17.48 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27 and 27 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quanterix Corporation are 3.3 and 3 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Synthorx Inc. and Quanterix Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 93.92% for Synthorx Inc. with average price target of $30.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 19.72% stronger performance.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.