Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Comparing side by side

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A -0.05 144.79M -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Synthorx Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 33,221,476.51% -87.3% -61.3% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 64,094,732,182.38% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 9.7%. Insiders held roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 6.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Synthorx Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.