Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 580.68 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Synthorx Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27 and a Quick Ratio of 27. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 122.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc.