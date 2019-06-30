Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|580.68
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Synthorx Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27 and a Quick Ratio of 27. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Synthorx Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 122.06%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|-5.84%
|-11.71%
|-1.29%
|0%
|0%
|-7.19%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.