Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Contrasting side by side

Since Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

27 and 27 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. Its rival Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 88.56% for Synthorx Inc. with average price target of $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 9.6% respectively. Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 17.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.