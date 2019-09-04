Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 43.55 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc. has an average target price of $30, and a 70.55% upside potential. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 168.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that Moderna Inc. looks more robust than Synthorx Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 42.4% respectively. Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.97%. Insiders Competitively, held 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

