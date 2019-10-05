Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Contrasting side by side

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 10 -0.15 14.98M -6.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 33,333,333.33% -87.3% -61.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 151,773,049.65% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 128.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has stronger performance than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Synthorx Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.